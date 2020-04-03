ELIZABETHTOWN — Churches in the community are often the backbone of society, and Bladen County is no exception, particularly in the coronavirus pandemic.

Pastors are pulling their congregations in with a mixture of technology, cards, calls and strategic planning. The governor has forbidden gatherings of more than 10 people, and as Palm Sunday approaches this weekend, houses of worship are adjusting and continuing their missions.

“We are complying with the rules of the government and listening to God,” said the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin, pastor of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church on N.C. 242 just outside of Elizabethtown.

Boykin and his congregation have made use of livestreaming on the interenet, through Facebook. They’ve done Wednesday and Sunday services.

For his church one the silver linings of an otherwise negative situation has been his church’s increased reach. In addition to social media, they also utilize WBLA 1440-AM.

“We are able to reach out there to more people,” he said.

“It has changed drastically how we meet,” said the Rev. Corey Lyons, pastor of First Baptist Church on Martin Street in Elizabethtown. “We have not had service, because we are concerned about the health and welfare of our members.”

They are holding a Bible study on Facebook Live and utilizing conference calls.

“It’s in process, what we do, and how we help,” he said. “We are here for the needs of the people.”

Lyons expressed his desire to continue to help those in trouble. He said First Baptist would collaborate with other churches, including Boykin’s.

“This may be weeks or months,” he said. “I had heard it may be as long as 18 months.”

Lyons said his church is also going to investigate the possibility of offering a WiFi hotspot for students.

“We already had our community pretty well set up online,” said Pastor Brandon Meadows with Vertical Church Bladen. “Worship is the corporate gathering of the saints, and it is not confined to a building.

“It’s about making worship the forefront of who we are, and it’s not just in a church. It can be home, a school or a parking lot.”

Meadows said this was another storm, and this is one that the church will be able weather.

“We can’t get away from it, and it will have a far greater impact,” he said.

Like many others, he is having to understand multimedia, and setting up platforms like YouTube, IG TV and Facebook Live. His church does have an app to view their services.

For groups and gatherings in people’s homes they are using Google Hangouts and Zoom.

“It’s helping us leverage the Gospel further than our four walls, and we need to go to the outermost parts of the world,” Meadows said.

As a physical person, he said there is diffuculty with the need to keep social distance — he needs hugs, too.

“This is really draining,” he said. “I am in constant conversation, and I am checking on the elderly.”

The church is also working on partnering with the schools for meals delivery, and for food.

“I have seen a lot of community people coming together,” he said. “This is activating their faith to wherever they are going back to. This is touching everybody, and it is changing what the church can look like. We are showing people wherever we are going that are carrying that mantle with us.”

The Rev. Jason Williams pastors Foundation Bible Church in Elizabethtown. Similar to other churches, small groups are meeting through the internet.

“We are adjusting like any church or organization,” he said. “It has stepped up how often we post through social media. It’s an adjustment, and we miss the people. Everyone has taken a hit.”

At Trinity United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, the Rev. Jay Winston described a time of adapting.

“We were not overly prepared to do the internet stuff,” he said.

But his church has stepped up to using Facebook and YouTube to reach out. They taped a service, with song, a moment for kids, a sermon and prayer, he said.

Typically they host an early rise Easter service at the church. There would be a cross inside, but this year he said they will have it outside. Congregation and visitors can come by and put a flower on the cross just like they would in service.

“I have talked on the phone to people more in the last two weeks than I have in the nine and half years I have been here,” he said.

It is a time of pandemic. Faith remains strong, and those with it are finding ways to adapt.

The Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin stood in the pulpit at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, where he and a few members conducted a service the congregation could watch on the internet through Facebook. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_boykin.jpg Contributed photo

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal