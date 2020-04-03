Roundabout at N.C. 41, N.C. 410 expected to open Saturday afternoon

Contributed photo The roundabout between Bladenboro and Dublin is expected to open Saturday afternoon. - Contributed photo The roundabout between Bladenboro and Dublin is expected to open Saturday afternoon. -

DUBLIN — One more day.

Following a Friday morning inspection by the N.C. Department of Transportation, the roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 41 and N.C. 410 is slated to open Friday. DOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale wrote in an email, “There is still quite a bit of general cleanup to do but should have no problem having it done by tomorrow.”

Expect a late Saturday afternoon opening, he said.

BMCO Construction of Lumberton, awarded the nearly $1.76 million contract, is well ahead of schedule in getting the intersection back open. It closed briefly last summer while preliminary work was done, reopened, and then has been closed since Sept. 16.

The intersection is at the crossroads between West Bladen High School and Bladen Community College. It was changed to a four-way stop in the spring of 2017 because of crashes, the majority involving vehicles on N.C. 410 pulling into the path of those on N.C. 41.

