DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has made a donation to the Bladen County Emergency Services and Bladen County Hospital.

The college’s offering included masks, goggles, isolation gowns, surgical caps and shoe covers, hand sanitizer, gloves and temp probe covers.

Across the country, all of the items are in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

