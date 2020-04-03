WHITE LAKE — The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation confirmed Friday that White Lake, Singletary Lake State Park, Singletary Lake, Bay Tree State Natural Area and Bay Tree Lake are all open.

Ed Wilkerson, superintendent with the State Parks, wrote in an email to clarify that only a private marina at White Lake is closed, not the lake itself and that includes to boats. He is in charge of the two State Parks facilities, and handles permitting for White Lake.

The town of White Lake instituted a State of Emergency last week, and with it a restriction on rentals. This week, the White Lake Marina said it would close its boat ramp today at 5 p.m. to help the town.

The state is owner of the lake. All State Parks’ offices, campgrounds, cabins and restrooms are closed; statewide there are some parks and facilities open, and some are closed. More information is at ncparks.gov.

Wilkerson wrote, “If people do want to hike or boat, they are asked to be mindful of social distancing; follow stay-at-home orders with respect to hours; and follow federal, state, and county guidelines with respect to the use of masks in public.”

Jones Lake State Park, according to its Facebook page, is open as well.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay at home order that took effect Monday and lasts until April 29, pending any amendment. Outdoor recreation is not banned under his order. There’s a wide latitude for activity.

In Elizabethtown, the seven town-maintained recreation parks are open but at each, the playground equipment is off limits.

