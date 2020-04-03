DUBLIN — Commissioners on Thursday night approved a $7,000 increase to the budget for the Fire Department.

The move allows the board time for another decision on the future of the department.

“The problem now that they face, and it’s a volunteer situation and they are trying to recruit, are not as interested in volunteering their time like it was 20 or 30 years ago,” said Mayor Daryl Dowless.

Jeff Smith was the only commissioner voting against the move.

In discussing the decision before voting, the board voiced concerns for how the COVID-19 pandemic may affect town finances.

The decision for the Fire Department was of urgency because the board for the fire district is adjusting its fiscal year budget submission. Dublin had choices, including moving to set up a fire tax for town residents.

“There has also been some discussion of what would happen if we were to default the Fire Department back to the district,” Dowless said. “We have to make a decision tonight.”

Smith asked, “That fire tax is nothing that anyone outside the city limits would have to pay?”

“They are already paying it,” said David Hursey.

Dowless explained that those outside the city pay a fire tax already to the county, but the town setting up a fire tax would break the taxes down and designate it for the fire department. This would allow it to be adjusted outside of the other property taxes in place to address the town’s needs.

“So this increase is to essentially pay for a paid fireman?” asked Smith.

Dowless replied affirmatively.

The Dublin Volunteer Fire Department serves both the municipal area and a rural fire service district. According to its Facebook page, it is all volunteers. It has an fire insurance rating of 6.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal