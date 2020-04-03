ELIZABETHTOWN — Positive COVID-19 cases in Bladen County are just one but across the state, information indicates a significant increase in the spread of the virus.

Nineteen North Carolinians have died, 259 are hospitalized and only 14 counties have yet to report a positive case, according to information released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Bladen County Health Department on Friday afternoon. The state still has more than 2,000 ventilators available, according to reporting hospitals.

Positive cases in the state number 2,093. The state had its first positive case on March 2, and by March 15 was up to 115. The 1,000 threshold was crossed March 25.

Of counties adjacent to Bladen, Cumberland has been the hardest hit. It now has 35 cases, but no deaths. Robeson has three, Columbus two and Sampson one. Pender remains without a case.

Nearby, New Hanover has 36 cases, Brunswick 22, Hoke nine and Duplin three.

The only counties east of Raleigh without a case are Pender, Jones, Hyde, Tyrrell, Camden and Warren.

In the most populated counties, Mecklenburg has 564 cases and two deaths, Wake has 258 cases and no deaths, and Guilford has 79 cases and three deaths. Those counties are home to the state’s three largest cities of Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro, respectively. Durham County has 159 cases and no deaths.

In its report Thursday evening, Bladen County’s report indicated the person who tested positive was hospitalized and doing well. There was no update on condition Friday.

Drs. Terri Duncan in Elizabethtown and Mandy Cohen in Raleigh with DHHS have stressed that positive tests are not fully representative of whether COVID-19 is present in a community.

Symptoms for the virus are fever, cough and other lower respiratory illness. This includes shortness of breath. Anyone who believes they may be infected should call their health-care provider, or the call center at the Health Department.

The call center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those numbers are 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6192. The state number to call is 211; it also has available 866-462-3821, and each number is 24/7 with English and Spanish available.

