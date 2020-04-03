Coronavirus: Usually vibrant downtown mostly empty, ‘almost surreal’

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Brent's Painting was working on the outside of a building in downtown Bladenboro Friday afternoon. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Downtown Bladenboro was empty Friday, with few businesses open. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Downtown Elizabethtown was rather empty up until mid-afternoon when people were coming to town for a quick bite to eat. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Barbara Freed was dipping cones with a quickness for her customers at the Over Yonder Coffee, Teas and Creamery. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Friday afternoons here, no matter the time of year, parking spaces along the heart of downtown are hard to come by.

In a generation where many small towns struggle, Elizabethtown is different. Empty storefronts are scarce if not totally nonexistent.

On the first Friday of April, the coronavirus has made it different. Parking spots are mainly empty and in each of the places that are open a temporary new normal is taking shape.

Businesses have experienced a slowdown due to COVID-19 and stay at home orders from the governor. His directive allows a number of businesses to continue, and they’re doing the best they can.

“People are not coming in,” said Mildred Jackson, of Faith Partner Christian Supply in Elizabethtown. “But it’s about giving people an encouraging word.”

That need to encourage others is what is bringing her in from Whiteville to work in her store, and she said that the encouragement doesn’t just go outwards, but comes into her as well.

“People need encouragement right now,” she said.

Further down the street other businesses are open on a limited basis, and places like Fisher’s are having to work on branching out into using the internet to promote more. Karen and Mike Suggs have a note posted on their door with their website and also their phone number for curbside delivery of ordered items. That seems to be a common theme throughout other businesses as well.

Across the street at Kessel Run Comics, Ethan Barnes said he was working on going through his inventory.

“I have been going through the cabinets and bookcases,” he said.

Melissa Thompson was out popping into Melvin’s for a takeout burger.

“It’s not too bad right now because people are still out and about,” she said. “But it’s almost surreal to see so many businesses closed.”

Thompson is still working, but said it’s hard to get adjusted. She’s enjoying the extra time with her family.

“Business has been pretty slow,” said Barbara Freed.

She was dipping cones with a quickness for her customers at the Over Yonder Coffee, Teas and Creamery.

“It’s been slow but we are going to survive,” she said. “I think other businesses have been slow, but I think if we will all help each other out that we will survive.”

She said that she often mentions other businesses to encourage local patronage. The shop has even extended their hours to Sunday, and she said last weekend was the best in a while.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

