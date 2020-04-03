Coronavirus: Bladen County Hospital’s parent company furloughs another 350

FAYETTEVILLE — The parent company of Bladen County Hospital is furloughing another 350 employees.

Cape Fear Valley Health made the announcement Friday. It comes one week after the health care system furloughed about 300.

Friday’s move is directly related to COVID-19, the worldwide pandemic that has killed 19 in North Carolina. In a release, Cape Fear Valley said its Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville is normally full but occupancy has dropped to 60 percent.

It said other hospitals within its system are also having low occupancy.

“The public’s acceptance of visitor restrictions in our hospitals, as well as social distancing and sheltering in place orders have helped keep our patients and staff safe,” Michael Nagowski said in the release. He’s the Cape Fear Valley Health CEO. “It has also kept our census low so that we can better accommodate the anticipated surge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the low census also means our staffing needs are reduced.”

Cape Fear Valley closed some of its services because of the virus, and rescheduled elective surgeries and procedures.

Directors and managers are taking one day off per pay period to reduce expenses, and vice presidents are taking one day off a week.

Furloughed full-time employees sstill receive health insurance benefits, including family coverage.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

