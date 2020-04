ELIZABETHTOWN — A loaded and cocked .357 revolver was found Friday morning by a litter crew inmate from the Bladen County Detention Center.

The gun was turned over to the inmate’s supervisor and investigators.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office says the gun was stolen Jan. 16 in the Hickory Grove Ballpark Road area of Bladenboro. It was found on the side of Chicken Foot Road near Tar Heel.

