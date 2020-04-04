SE Health cancer patients get assist from Golden LEAF

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health has been awarded a half-million dollar grant toward expansion in its Gibson Cancer Center.

Releases from the Golden LEAF Foundation and SE Health said the cancer center is putting in a second linear accelerator in anticipation of a permanent PET scanner. The grant will help fund construction to add 8,700 square feet to what is now a 23,725-square-foot facility.

A linear accelerator is also known by the acronym LINAC. SE Health says it “delivers radiation therapy doses through a beam directly to tumors while preserving the surrounding cells. A positron emission tomography, or PET, scanner creates 3D images of the body which are used when planning or monitoring cancer treatment.”

This would upgrade Gibson, eliminating the now once-a-week visits of a mobile PET scanner.

SE Health said the LINAC unit is the only one in Robeson County, and third busiest in the state. National Cancer Institute statistics indicate Robeson County is among the highest for rates of cancer incidence and mortality.

Lori Dave, a vice president at SE Health, said the grant will not only expand cancer services but also add 21 jobs. Gibson was opened in 1995, is the only outpatient cancer treatment facility in Robeson County, and offers medical oncology through Duke Health and radiation oncology with Southeastern Radiation Oncology Group.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

