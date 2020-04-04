Coronavirus: Bladen courts, superior and district, mostly idle until June 1

ELIZABETHTOWN — Court proceedings, with few exceptions, in the Bladen County Courthouse won’t move forward tunil June 1 or later.

The N.C. Supreme Court and Chief Justice Cheri Beasley made the announcement Friday for all state superior and district courts. The judge had originally set a mid-April date for resuming, but the coronavirus continues to spread in the state and is considered yet to reach its peak.

Bladen County recorded its first positive case this week. The number of counties without a case dropped from more than 30 to less than 15. Positive cases and deaths statewide have more than doubled in the last 10 days.

Through Friday’s release of numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 19 North Carolinians have lost their lives to COVID-19. That number was expected to rise on Saturday. Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a stay at home order that stretches to April 29 and bars gatherings of more than 10 people. It has a wide latitude for commerce to continue.

In making the decision, Beasley said she would be protecting the public and court personnel “by limiting gatherings and foot traffic in our county courthouses, while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”

The exceptions to her directive include:

• proceedings that can be conducted remotely.

• certain urgent criminal proceedings or emergency relief such as restraining orders and domestic violence protective orders.

• hearings, as determined by a chief local judge, that can be held without endangering people’s health.

Beasley pushed back deadlines for most fines and fees, and suspended reporting of failures to pay debts to the Division of Motor Vehicles.

She said specifically that people, “do not need to come to the courthouse right now to pay a traffic ticket. Deadlines for those payments have been extended and licenses will not be suspended until this emergency passes.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_justice.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.