ELIZABETHTOWN — For three weeks, Bladen County Schools have fed their children and any others age 18 or under needing a meal during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s in danger of ending for a week and a day on Thursday.

But all isn’t lost — the Bladen Disaster Recovery Team is sweeping in and, despite some challenges, believes it is close to filling the gap.

Schools have been closed since March 16, and Friday was to be the first of six spring break days. The district, Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor confirmed, has plans to observe the break and that includes cafeteria workers and those helping them get meals out.

The Bladen Disaster Recovery Team, led by the Rev. Jason Williams, is in the process of raising money and working with two sources for food. Initially, a letter was penned Wednesday by Williams seeking $30,000 in donations for 3,000 bags of food.

Saturday afternoon, his targets moving a bit, Williams said the total sought is $22,000 and his team is $7,000 shy of it.

”Everything is changing,” Williams said. “We had a supplier, now they’re telling us they can’t get it to us. We’re still working on it. We’re not certain yet. We really won’t know until late Monday whether we actually have it.

“We’re working with Second Harvest out of Fayetteville, too. It’s the backpack system with them.”

The first option is through a regional grocery store chain.

Williams said he’s working on the project with Barbara Knight, the chairwoman for the United Way of Bladen County.

“We’re still raising some money, because we feel like it’s something that will still be needed,” Williams said. “We may provide a certain amount that week, and then get a shipment and provide more.”

Thus the $30,000 figure may still be needed, and perhaps more as the pandemic plays out. Williams and Taylor each say the variables are many, and they change.

“We plan to reach out to various organizations in hopes they will be able to provide meals during this period,” Taylor wrote in a Saturday email to the Bladen Journal. “The staff has been running non-stop and we need to schedule a break period. It looks as though we may be this way for the rest of the year. If conditions don’t change after school is out, this program could run through the summer.”

Williams said the original plan, which may yet still happen, was to have the bags packed this week. When Thursday’s meals go out, the bags for the following week would go with them.

“That’s still what we’re trying to work on if we can get the food in time,” he said.

If not, they’ll adjust.

In his Wednesday letter, Williams wrote, “NO one wants to see these kids go without FOOD. So, we are asking can you, your business, or your church donate to help feed these kids during the week of April 13th.”

Williams provided a phone number, 910-549-0661, for people to call. Donations can also be made through the nonprofit’s website at bladendisasterrecoveryteam.org.

The district has been praised for its resourcefulness during the COVID-19 crisis. On the first day out of school, the district had free “Grab-n-Go” meals that included lunch and the next day’s breakfast. Seven feeding sites were established. In some hardship cases, school buses are being used.

The school system said a number of churches also stepped up to volunteer.

The meal system in place the last three weeks is scheduled to resume April 20, when students would have returned from the Easter and spring break. Gov. Roy Cooper has said schools will be out through May 15. The last day of school for the district is scheduled for June 5.

Taylor said the school system hasn’t decided if school buses will be used for the summer feeding program.

“We have feeding sites at select schools, plus a van that goes out to remote locations,” Taylor wrote in the email, referring to a van donated by Smithfield Foods. “We also work with summer camps and churches to provide food, and qualifying children up to age 18 are fed. A decision has not been made at this point to decide if buses will be used if this effort continues into the summer.”

