Coronavirus: North Carolina deaths quadruple in five days; Bladen still has just one case

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two dozen North Carolinians have been killed by COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources, in its Saturday update, said the number of positive cases is up to 2,402 and 271 are hospitalized.

On Monday, North Carolina had six deaths reported by DHHS in its midday report and more than 1,300 postive cases. One week before that, there were 298 cases and no deaths.

The coronavirus pandemic has stretched into 88 of the state’s 100 counties.

Bladen County has reported one positive case. Dr. Terri Duncan and the Health Department are monitoring that situation.

There’s been little change to the percentage infected by age groups and gender. Forty-two percent of those with the disease are ages 25-49, 28 percent are 50-64 and 20 percent are 65-and-up. Only 9 percent are ages 18-24, and 1 percent is under 18. Fifty-one percent are women.

Of reporting hospitals, which was 85 percent Saturday, there are 883 of 3,223 intensive care unit beds available, and 7,730 of 18,140 inpatient hospital beds available. There were 701 patients on ventilators, not all of which were related to COVID-19, leaving 2,313 available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advisory. It reads:

“CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States. We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”

The CDC said their advisory is not a replacement to President Trump’s guidelines.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a stay at home order through April 29. He’s banned gatherings of more than 10.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

