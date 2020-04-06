Dec. 31: Forty-one cases of pneumonia, mysterious in nature, are reported from Wuhan, China. They occurred between Dec. 12-29.

Jan. 7: Two days after confirming the cases are not SARS or MERS, Chinese authorities identify a novel coronavirus. This would come to be known as COVID-19 on Feb. 11, but was initially called 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization.

Jan. 11: First death, in China, connected to the virus. The 61-year-old man has respiratory failure.

Jan. 20: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Jan. 21: First positive case in America, reported in state of Washington.

Jan. 29: White House forms a task force. Its job is to monitor, help contain the spread, ensure Americans have accurate health and travel information.

Jan. 31: President Trump says entry to the U.S. will be denied for anyone who traveled to China in the last 14 days.

Feb. 29: First death in the U.S. is confirmed, from the state of Washington.

March 1: First case in the the state of New York. Florida governor declares public health emergency.

March 3: First case in North Carolina, reported by Gov. Roy Cooper. He says Wake County resident traveled to state of Washington.

March 11: NBA becomes first major professional sports league to suspend operations. More follow in the next four days.

March 12: ACC Tournament in Greensboro ended minutes before quarterfinals tip off.

March 13: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team formed in Bladen County. It includes members of the Health Department, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Sheriff’s Office, Economic Development and the county manager’s office.

March 14: Cooper closes public schools for two weeks. It is later extended to May 15.

March 17: West Virginia becomes 50th state to report a positive case; there are more than 5,000 nationwide. Lack of testing is cited as a possible reason for it taking so long to be reported.

March 20: Bladen County declares State of Emergency. Municipalities of Clarkton, White Lake and Elizabethtown do likewise later.

March 25: First death in North Carolina, in Cabarrus County.

March 25: A stimulus package of $2 trillion is passed by Congress, signed by Trump. It includes checks for $1,200 to individuals not making more than $75,000 annually, with $500 for each child in a household.

March 30: North Carolina has reported six deaths. Cooper’s stay at home order begins at 5 p.m., is to last until April 29.

April 2: First positive case reported in Bladen County. The Health Department says patient is hospitalized and “doing well.” Only Pender of adjacent counties is yet to report a case; its first comes three days later.

April 6: North Carolina has reported 33 deaths, more than 2,870 positive cases.

