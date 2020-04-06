• Dec. 31: Forty-one cases of pneumonia, mysterious in nature, are reported from Wuhan, China. They occurred between Dec. 12-29.

• Jan. 7: Two days after confirming the cases are not SARS or MERS, Chinese authorities identify a novel coronavirus. This would come to be known as COVID-19 on Feb. 11, but was initially called 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization.

• Jan. 11: First death, in China, connected to the virus. The 61-year-old man has respiratory failure.

• Jan. 20: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine against the coronavirus.

• Jan. 21: First positive case in America, reported in state of Washington.

• Jan. 29: White House forms a task force. Its job is to monitor, help contain the spread, ensure Americans have accurate health and travel information.

• Jan. 31: President Trump says entry to the U.S. will be denied for anyone who traveled to China in the last 14 days.

• Feb. 29: First death in the U.S. is confirmed, from the state of Washington.

• March 1: First case in the the state of New York. Florida governor declares public health emergency.

• March 3: First case in North Carolina, reported by Gov. Roy Cooper. He says Wake County resident traveled to state of Washington.

• March 11: NBA becomes first major professional sports league to suspend operations. More follow in the next four days.

• March 12: ACC Tournament in Greensboro ended minutes before quarterfinals tip off.

• March 13: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team formed in Bladen County. It includes members of the Health Department, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Sheriff’s Office, Economic Development and the county manager’s office.

• March 14: Cooper closes public schools for two weeks. It is later extended to May 15.

• March 17: West Virginia becomes 50th state to report a positive case; there are more than 5,000 nationwide. Lack of testing is cited as a possible reason for it taking so long to be reported.

• March 20: Bladen County declares State of Emergency. Municipalities of Clarkton, White Lake and Elizabethtown do likewise later.

• March 25: First death in North Carolina, in Cabarrus County.

• March 25: A stimulus package of $2 trillion is passed by Congress, signed by Trump. It includes checks for $1,200 to individuals not making more than $75,000 annually, with $500 for each child in a household.

• March 30: North Carolina has reported six deaths. Cooper’s stay at home order begins at 5 p.m., is to last until April 29.

• April 2: First positive case reported in Bladen County. The Health Department says patient is hospitalized and “doing well.” Only Pender of adjacent counties is yet to report a case; its first comes three days later.

• April 6: North Carolina has reported 33 deaths, more than 2,870 positive cases.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_virus-covid-19-2-1.jpg