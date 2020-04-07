Bladen County pandemic update includes a key question on risk

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Terri Duncan updated commissioners Monday night on the coronavirus pandemic, leaving them and county residents with an important question.

“Before you go out, is this essential, and is it worth the risk?” she said, emphasizing that the gamble is to not only one’s self but as important or more so, to those that will be encountered.

COVID-19 has swept across the nation, and Bladen County reported its first positive case last week. Through Monday’s reporting by the state, only 11 counties were without a case, though health experts have stressed that is not a full indicator of how much the virus has spread.

Duncan described the double-sided blade when it comes to a county spread over 887 square miles with only about 35,000 population.

“Living in Bladen County is to our advantage, because we are a sparse population,” she said. “If we have more to become sick, it becomes a disadvantage.”

She did not say it specifically, but translated, the small rural Bladen County Hospital could easily become overwhelmed — just like large hospitals worldwide. A number of entities have already generated plans for extra space, should it be needed, and that to include the Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center.

Duncan said this is National Public Health Week and told commissioners with regard to the pandemic, “Everybody in Bladen County has been a public health practitioner. I’m proud to be in a county that has taken this so seriously.”

Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services, was pressed on availability of masks and gloves for those responding to calls. He said the rigorous questioning process associated with requests is being met, and he’s had an order in for about three weeks.

“It’s limited throughout North Carolina,” he said. “Fire departments, they all have concerns. We haven’t distributed to any fire department. Some have gotten them on their own. We don’t have it to give to them. We have requests in for 700 masks.”

Dowless said firefighters have been advised their self-contained breathing apparatus is an option.

“N95 masks, if anybody knows where I can get some, I’ll jump on it,” he told the panel.

Commissioner Ashley Trivette asked how long the supply will last if no more come.

“I’d say maybe three weeks,” he said.

The meeting of about 100 minutes was held with six commissioners together and three teleconferencing in per the state mandate to limit gatherings. The board approved a proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month; had discussion on a rescue vehicle transferred from Lisbon to Clarkton; gave two agreement approvals for the Health Department and adopted a fee schedule; gave five approvals for Emergency Services requests; approved a property bid; and agreed to hire Piner Appraisal of Morehead City for 2022 revaluation at a cost of $565,000 pending legal review by the Johnson Law Firm.

The fee schedule, Duncan said, puts the county in line with those adjacent to Bladen. One of Dowless’ requests included a personnel position change for the sake of efficiency, and to make a process residents experience with the county more user-friendly.

The board moved to cancel its regular meeting in two weeks. County Manager Greg Martin said the formation of a fiscal year budget for 2020-21 is ongoing but challenging due to the pandemic and its effect on revenue.

He relayed that in a webinar last week with the UNC School of Government, local governments were advised to push back the process as much as possible to get an accurate picture. Budgets, including that of the state, are due to be ready by the July 1 start of the fiscal year. Martin said for Bladen County, that means probably a late June passage rather than earlier in the month.

A year ago, commissioners approved the budget on June 17. The board met five times between May 1 and June 11, and also included budget talk before that in two days of annual planning retreats in February and March.

The manager updated commissioners on county employees. Some are teleworking, and levels of safety and precaution related to the virus are being executed with all others.

Acting in its role as the Bladen County Water Board, the panel approved documents to begin the process of interim financing for the Phase IV Water System Expansion project. Once complete, the U.S. Department of Agriculture can provide financing for the completed project.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

