HARRELLS — Fourteen students and two teachers from Harrells Christian Academy completed a mission trip to Costa Rica, leaving March 13 and returning March 18.

The trip included sharing the love of Christ and serving others in a different environment and culture. The group experienced new foods, put their Spanish language knowledge into practice and spent some time in outdoor activities such as white water rafting.

“An opportunity for students to travel is truly a learning opportunity,” Ruth Ann Parker said in a release from the school. She’s the teacher who coordinated the trip. “Not only do students gain real-life awareness of new customs, cultures, people and places, they discover so much about themselves as they are experiencing things that are sometimes way out of their comfort zone.”

Parker said the trip wasn’t long but certainly provided an opportunity for students in mission work.

“Christ’s greatest commandment is to love God and to love others,” Parker said.”Our mission work in Costa Rica was centered around loving others. For example, students were able to spend a day in a remote village interacting with around 100 children and their parents. These students poured love into every relationship they formed while in Costa Rica and the Costa Ricans reciprocated that love.”

On the trip with Parker were Mya Sloan, Stefani Boussias, Caroline Barnhill, O’Neika Williams, Isabella Rumbold, Hannah Cole, Annabeth Ellis, Jeana Grace Bowker, Sophie Dixon, Rhylee Pope, Katie Johnson, Savannah Wells and Emily Villegas.

Contributed photo

Harrells students making necklaces included Sophie Dixon (left) and Annabeth Ellis. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_harrells-2-040720.jpg Contributed photo

Harrells students making necklaces included Sophie Dixon (left) and Annabeth Ellis. Contributed photo

Harrells students helping with the shirt dress distribution included (from back to front) O’Neika Williams, Jean Grace Bowker, Rhylee Pope and Katie Johnson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_harrells-3-040720.jpg Contributed photo

Harrells students helping with the shirt dress distribution included (from back to front) O’Neika Williams, Jean Grace Bowker, Rhylee Pope and Katie Johnson. Contributed photo

On the mission trip to Costa Rica, Stefani Boussias shared love through face painting. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_harrells-4-040720.jpg Contributed photo

On the mission trip to Costa Rica, Stefani Boussias shared love through face painting. Contributed photo

Members of the Harrells Christian Academy mission team to Costa Rica included (front from left) Mya Sloan, Stefani Boussias, Caroline Barnhill, (back, from left) Ruth Ann Parker, O’Neika Williams, Isabella Rumbold, Hannah Cole, Annabeth Ellis, Jeana Grace Bowker, Sophie Dixon, Rhylee Pope, Katie Johnson, Savannah Wells and Emily Villegas. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_harrells-1-040720.jpg Contributed photo

Members of the Harrells Christian Academy mission team to Costa Rica included (front from left) Mya Sloan, Stefani Boussias, Caroline Barnhill, (back, from left) Ruth Ann Parker, O’Neika Williams, Isabella Rumbold, Hannah Cole, Annabeth Ellis, Jeana Grace Bowker, Sophie Dixon, Rhylee Pope, Katie Johnson, Savannah Wells and Emily Villegas.