ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools has changed its spring course grading for seniors to pass/withdraw due to the coronavirus.

In a letter dated April 2 sent to the seniors and their parents, the district wrote, “Grading practices for transcript purposes will hold seniors harmless for the impact of COVID-19. The grading scale for seniors will move to Pass/Withdraw (PC19 and WC19) for the Spring 2020 semester.”

For fall courses, students have grades already achieved. Those will count toward the students’ grade point average. The spring change, the district letter said, “for transcript purposes will hold seniors harmless for the impact of COVID-19.”

Seniors have to meet a minimum state requirement of 22 credits on the originally scheduled graduation date. The letter says that is the intent of the school system, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the state Board of Education.

“Remote learning for seniors will be prioritized to focus on meeting graduation requirements with a particular emphasis on students who were not meeting expectations as of March 13,” the letter explained.

The school system is providing remote learning opportunities for students to improve to a passing grade if they were failing as of March 13. Those include through the district, enrollment in NC Virtual for applicable courses, participation in credit recovery aligned to instructional topics covered through March 13, or through passing a final locally developed assessment aligned to instructional topics covered through March 13.

Some students were involved in Occupational Course of Study. It carries a requirement of 225 paid hours, and that is being reduced to 157. The requirement for CPR training has also been waived.

For students in the Career and College Promise courses with Bladen Community College, every effort will made to have seniors complete their courses in the current term. The district letter said “should dually enrolled senior students be unable to complete currently enrolled college courses, the community college will withdraw the student from the course. Bladen County Schools will verify that the student is enrolled in the corresponding approved high school course code from the DPI Master List and give the student a grade of pass (PC19) based on progress as of March 13. If the community college course is not needed to satisfy a graduation requirement, the student will be given a grade of withdraw (WC19).”

The district said academic honors will be based on current GPA of students through March 13. Accordingly, valedictorian and salutatorian will go to the students ranking first and second, respectively; Summa Cum Laude for those at a GPA of 4.0 or higher; Magna Cum Laude for GPA of 3.8 to 3.99; and Cum Laude for GPA of 3.6 to 3.799.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal