ELIZABETHTOWN — North Carolina’s worst day, 13 more deaths, also included a commerce-reducing message from Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday.

While Bladen County remained at one positive case of COVID-19, the state’s death toll moved from 33 on Monday to 46 in a late-morning report from the state Department of Health and Human Services. There are 3,221 positive cases recorded, 354 hospitalized and doctors and health experts warn there are likely more cases that are not in the statistics.

Counties adjacent to Bladen total one death, in Columbus, and 87 positive cases — 62 in Cumberland, 13 in Columbus, six in Robeson, four in Sampson and two in Pender. A short drive away, New Hanover has 47 cases, Brunswick 26, Hoke 12 and Duplin seven. There has also been one death in Brunswick County.

Cooper led the Council of State meeting Tuesday morning, a meeting of the 10 cabinet secretaries, and later spoke with reporters. He said to expect another mandatory limit aimed at crowded stores selling groceries and retail — “more guardrails on social distancing,” he phrased it.

The Democrat aiming for a second term in November issued a stay-at-home order that runs through April 29, but it has wide latitude for businesses to remain open. He has banned gatherings of 10 or more, giving an exception to funerals for up to 50.

“I know many of you are wondering if this North Carolina model means that our stay-at-home order will continue into May,” he said. “The answer is we don’t know yet.”

A panel of 11 health experts on Monday said models show distancing methods reinforce the need for limiting personal contact to slow the spread of the virus. The governor has repeatedly pointed to the goal of being sure hospitals have capacity for those who become stricken.

With 64 percent of hospitals reporting in Tuesday’s DHHS report, there were 2,448 ventilators available, 8,296 hospital beds available, and 996 intensive care unit beds available. Yet, the number of deaths in the state is more than nine times what it was eight days ago, and the cases have increased by nearly 2,000. Federal officials have warned this week and next will be the country’s worst.

Women make up 52 percent of those with COVID-19, the report says. Jones, Hyde, Tyrrell and Camden counties east of Raleigh, and Graham, Swain, Jackson, Madison, Yancey and Avery counties along the Appalachians remain without a reported case.

Mecklenburg County has had six deaths and 810 cases, Wake lists no deaths and 336 cases, and Durham County has one death and 205 cases. Guilford County has five deaths and 119 cases. Ten counties have multiple deaths, including Johnston with four; it has had 47 cases.

Ages 50 and older had the most cases added in the daily update, and now make up nearly half the cases in the state. The ages 25-49 bracket makes up 42 percent of the cases, ages 50-64 is 29 percent, 65-and-up is 20 percent, 18-24 is 8 percent, and under 18 is 1 percent.

State officials said they have concerns and are monitoring situations in nursing homes, long-term care facilities and prisons. The state Sheriff’s Association said authorities throughout the 100 counties are taking steps to help prevent the spread, and also noted jail population is at an unprecedented low.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday to expect more restrictions in an executive order this week.

