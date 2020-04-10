Coronavirus: Bladen lawmen meeting the challenge, which is a little greater at White Lake

Contributed photo The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is offering sanitizer outside their facility for people coming into the lobby, and requests that it only be one person at a time. - Contributed photo Kenneth Smith sanitized his hands outside the entrance to the jail by the sally port. - Contributed photo Detention officer Natasha Skipworth tried on one of the face masks brought by Shirley Autry and Annie Ruth Powell to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jim McVicker (right) presented Autry with a challenge coin in appreciation. - Contributed photo Brenda Brisson, wife of state House Rep. William Brisson, delivers cakes and a card of appreciation for the staff of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. - - Contributed photo Sheriff Jim McVicker and the Bladen County County Sheriff's Office was the recipient of approximately 60 teddy bears from Jan Barnhill of the Rowan community. The stuffed animals are given to be used by lawmen as a comfort and companionship for children and adults who may have been the victim of automobile wrecks, child protection investigations or other incidents. A release says the 'hope is that the teddy bear would ease the anxiety and fear during these type situations.' - - Contributed photo Antyawn Smith is getting his temperature checked by Monica Whitfield before entering the jail. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Frustration, stress and anxiety are in plentiful supply with the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Bladen County, law enforcement agencies are managing amid recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper, and State of Emergency measures inacted by their respective towns. White Lake has experienced the most difficulties, but at each agency in the county, lawmen offered praise for those that follow and set the positive example.

“I’m so appreciative of the public,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said, “and I’m trying to keep everyone abreast of the governor’s orders, and we seem to have good compliance.”

At White Lake, Police Chief Bruce Smith said out-of-town people keep trying to access the campgrounds, such as Camp Clearwater.

“People are not taking heed of the governor’s order,” he said. “They want to go to the lake, they say they pay taxes here.”

Accepting that the town is essentially closed hasn’t come easy.

“I am having a time,” he said. “They are just not taking heed. They could get a criminal citation. It’s a totally different ballgame here than it is at the beaches.

“Visitors want to come here but they can’t right now, and people have their own interpretation.”

Smith said the town’s State of Emergency order is clear: those permitted must live at White Lake 365 days a year, or vote in White Lake, or have kids that to go to school from White Lake, or have a license listing a White Lake permanent residence. Mayor Goldston Womble’s order prevents rentals of less than 90 days, and it bans street parking for unauthorized vehicles.

White Lake Marina closed its shop and boat ramp. The lake itself, however, is owned by the state and is not closed to boaters — with restrictions in place, that limits it to residents around the lake.

“We are just trying to get through,” Smith said. “I hope we will.”

He said the campgrounds are doing their best to try and work through the problems. They have given passes for parking and limited gate access among their measures.

“Weekend before last it was like July 4th in here,” Smith said. “But if you need us, call.”

And that was the message of other lawmen in the county.

At the Bladen County Detention Center, McVicker said operations continue but with a number of changes. Lobby access is limited to one at a time. Employees are on camera washing their hands before entering and having their temperature taken. Services, like fingerprinting and pistol permits, have undergone changes to comply with CDC recommendations.

“We are still taking inmates through the federal program,” McVicker said. “We are being very selective, and have three cells just for them.”

McVicker said the incoming inmates have to stay in quarantine for a 14-day period to make sure they are not bringing in COVID-19.

“Right now we have 58 federal inmates, but we can hold up to 80,” he said, adding that the jail currently has 147 inmates in custody.

Everyone coming in and out is being monitored for symptoms, and of course everyone is encouraged to observe the 6-foot rule and limit their contact with people.

“We have wash centers at the sally port,” he said. “Everyone has to wash their hands on camera. We are logging, and temperatures are being taken.”

On the uplifting side, donations have been plentiful, from teddy bears to cakes and face masks. Jan Barnhill of the Rowan community brought the stuffed animals, Dublin’s Brenda and state House Rep. William Brisson brought the staff some cakes, and Council’s Shirley Autry and Annie Ruth Powell delivered the face masks.

McVicker said conference calls are being made with other sheriffs so that they can swap ideas and come up with suggestions to make things easier.

“We are praying that no one tests positive,” he said.

He had high praise for everyone that he’s been working with in regards to the new measures, including Dr. Terri Duncan and Nathan Dowless. Duncan heads the county Health Department and Dowless is the head of Emergency Services.

In Bladenboro, Police Chief William Howell said they haven’t had any issue with people not complying.

“We are still making our contacts, but we are using the phone and limiting that contact,” he said. “The front of the department is closed to walking in and we are following guidelines.

“It’s about adapt and overcome. It’s not too bad. We are using masks and gloves on a case-by-case basis.”

Tony Parrish, the Elizabethtown police chief, said it is one day at a time in the county seat.

“We are trying to maintain the best we can,” he said. “But we have got to be out. Things haven’t changed a whole lot.”

Parrish said that calls were down a little, but not drastically, and said officers generally have protective equipment with them in any case.

“But if I can give anyone any advice, it’s limit your trips and people out and about,” he said. “If you need to go to the store, send one person per family, and limit the people going. And if you can, leave the kids at home and get someone to watch them.

“I just don’t think people understand.”

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

