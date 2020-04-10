One four-lane bridge to replace U.S. 701 twin spans over Cape Fear River

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file - Contributed photo Crews remove debris as part of a $1.67 million project after Hurricane Florence. They took out more than 4 million pounds. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file Seven days after Hurricane Florence made landfall about 60 miles from Elizabethtown, this debris field had formed against the U.S. 701 southbound bridge span. - - Contributed photo Crews remove debris as part of a $1.67 million project after Hurricane Florence. They took out more than 4 million pounds. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file Following heavy rain the first week of February two months ago, another debris field formed against the spans of the U.S. 701 bridges over the Cape Fear River. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file Traffic will remain two-way into and out of Elizabethtown on U.S. 701 at the Cape Fear River until a new four-lane bridge can be approved and built. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pending federal approval, a single four-lane bridge will replace the U.S. 701 twin spans over the Cape Fear River into Elizabethtown.

An announcement from the state Department of Transportation is expected sometime after Easter.

Traffic has been reduced to two lanes across the normally southbound span since Nov. 21, when an emergency inspection was performed on the northbound span. The bridges have been troubled since Hurricane Florence in September 2018, after which more than 4 million pounds of debris were hauled out that had come to rest against the supports.

“We are awaiting final approval from the Federal Highway Administration before we can proceed,” DOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale wrote Thursday in an email to the Bladen Journal.

He said the Transportation Department considered all options, and decided a new bridge was best.

“If we get their blessing, which could include emergency federal funding for the new bridge, we will start immediately and work on an expedited design and construction schedule,” he wrote. “We would maintain two-way traffic for U.S. 701, as you currently have now, throughout the project.”

Barksdale said going from two bridges to one has several incentives.

“Less expensive, more efficient flow of water, less potential for debris build-up and lower maintenance costs than two bridges,” he wrote. “We won’t have costs or timelines finalized yet. We are waiting on the FWHA to give their final go-ahead.”

Elizabethtown Town Manager Eddie Madden wrote in a memo to staff on Thursday, “a decision on the replacement of the Cape Fear River Bridge is imminent. An announcement could come as early as next week.”

When the inspection was done in November, crews found a scour had developed and caused the interior bent to shift. A bridge scour happens when sediment like sand and gravel around abutments are removed. This can be caused by water moving swiftly, scooping out holes and compromising the integrity of a structure. It is one of the three main causes of bridge failures.

DOT first attempted to develop a footing design to accomodate the shift. But as the solution was researched, a new bridge became the better option.

Florence made landfall at Wrightsville Beach the morning of Sept. 14, 2018, about seven-plus weeks after a ceremonial ribbon cutting to reopen Tory Hole Park after extensive renovation.

Over three days, the bands of the storm lifted moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and dumped it on the coastal plains of North and South Carolina, including 35.93 inches of rainfall in Elizabethtown. The following week, the Cape Fear rose to 42.51 feet, a height second only to a flood in September 1945.

A very popular destination was soon lost — the boat launch area operated by the N.C. Wildlife Commission between the bridge and the park, and the park itself. All were under water.

Seven days after Florence’s landfall, a debris field the size of a baseball field had formed on the river pressing against the southbound span. DOT moved traffic off the bridge, going to a two-way pattern on the northbound span — the opposite of what exists today.

Multiple entities — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, DOT, the town of Elizabethtown — came together to allow for removal of the debris and a plan going forward, including relief from a four-month moratorium on stream construction. Crews removed more than 4 million pounds of debris as part of a $1.67 million project. Another project, of $2.9 million, was let by the DOT in order to repair the fender system. Intercoastal Marine won the bidding for both projects.

The fender system involves the protection of the bridge supports, much like motorists see guardrails on land. Those repairs were expected to be finished in November 2020.

The southbound span was closed for 33 weeks before reopening, finally getting traffic on both spans May 7 of last year. Tory Hole Park remained closed until May 30 and the boat launch didn’t reopen until Sept. 20.

Two months ago, in the first week of February, heavy rain brought another debris field against the southbound span. This wasn’t nearly as large, but still required extensive cleanup — and closed the park and boat launch.

The river rose to 30.8 feet at Lock and Dam No. 2, also known as Browns Landing. The southbound span of U.S. 701 was reduced to a single lane over parts of two days while crews checked its status.

All totaled, the availability of use for both bridge spans, the boat launch and the park since Florence 82-plus weeks ago is a day short of nine weeks. Within that, the bridges have been fully opened for just 29 weeks.

The National Hurricane Center said in its May 2019 report that North Carolina had an estimated $22 billion damage from Florence, a total $5 billion higher than what Gov. Roy Cooper’s office had estimated. The entities use different methodologies. The report said 15 people were killed in the state. Cooper’s office said the death toll was 44, a total that includes indirect fatalities such as electrocution and heart attacks.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

