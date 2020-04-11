Coronavirus: Adjacent counties’ cases up 180.5 percent since Friday a week ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — The week began with national health experts saying this week and next would be America’s worst, that the coronavirus would touch every part of the country.

North Carolina’s death toll since Sunday is up 138.7 percent, climbing by nine in Friday’s report to 74. Since Friday a week ago, positive COVID-19 cases in the counties adjacent to Bladen have increased 180.5 percent.

Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, said Sunday, “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

Worldwide deaths eclipsed 100,000 on Friday and the New York metropolitan area accounts for more than half of the nation’s 18,000 dead.

Bladen County remains with one positive case of COVID-19 reported thus far. Drs. Terri Duncan in Elizabethtown and Mandy Cohen in Raleigh with the state Department of Health and Human Services have repeatedly emphasized the statistics released do not give the full picture of the virus’ spread. Duncan is the county health director; Cohen is the secretary of DHHS.

The DHHS report said there are 3,908 positive cases in the state, and 423 hospitalized. That’s a 51 percent increase in cases since Sunday’s report.

Nine counties remain without a reported case.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been two deaths and 115 cases. Cumberland has one death and 75 cases, Columbus has one death and 20 cases, Sampson has 10 cases, Robeson has seven cases, and Pender has three cases.

By comparison:

• On Thursday, the state had 65 deaths; 3,651 positive cases; 398 hospitalized; and counties adjacent to Bladen reported 106 cases.

• On Sunday, the state had 31 deaths; 2,585 positive cases; and counties adjacent to Bladen reported 57 cases.

• On Friday a week ago, the state had 19 deaths; 2,093 positive cases; and counties adjacent to Bladen reported 41 cases.

The first positive case in the state was March 2. On March 30, less than two weeks ago, North Carolina had reported just six killed.

There’s been little change in the state’s age and gender demographics. Those 50-and-older make up 51 percent of the cases; women are 52 percent of the cases.

Alan Wooten

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

