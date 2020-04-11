Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal This mask is one that is being made and it does not have pleats. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Masks are being made with all different styles, some with pleats, some without. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Susan Call has been spending much of her time making masks, along with many others in the community, in a county and countrywide effort to help out. - Contributed photo Pansy Hardy sits at her sewing machine, hard at work making masks. - - Contributed photo Masks have been made in all colors and styles. - -

WHITE OAK — She’s retired now, but her sewing days began a long time ago.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country, a shortage of masks and recommendations from health experts only increased the value of her talent.

“I’ve been sewing all my life, since I was 14 years old,” Susan Call said. “Sewing is not a big deal to me.”

Call and numerous others here are making face masks for the community. She said her faith is what motivated her.

“I’m doing it for the glory of the Lord,” she said. “Just to make sure our people are taken care of. If they need it, and we can do it, then we’re going to do it.

“You know, God’s blessed me with everything, I need to do it, and there’s no reason for me to just sit here and not do it.”

Pansy Hardy was laid off from her job. But she’s found an outlet to turn that negative into a positive.

“It puts humanity in perspective,” she said. “People have been so nice to me and there has been a different side to people.

“Human decency and kindness has come back.”

Masks are being made with all different styles, some with pleats, some without. Elastic has been hard to come by, and they’re hoping for donations. Interfacing is also being used on masks to help filter as well.

Pleated masks expand over faces, and generally a solid color is on the inside, or back, so that the wearer can determine which side is the front.

“I stay up at night and just sit there and sew,” Call said.

Her biggest challenge has been distributing the masks out to those that need them. She said as soon as she gets done making a bunch she will realize someone else needs one, be it her family or another organization. She wants to make sure that anyone that needs one has one.

“I can just go up in there and whip up anything,” she said. “I watched my mother sew and I learned.”

She also makes and hand-stitches teddy bears and old world-style Santas.

“If it’s got to do with a sewing machine, I can make it,” Call said.

That attitude has served her well. She takes the time to cut the fabric and get things ready, even now while her trusty machine awaits a part.

Jane Pait, a member at White Oak Baptist Church with Call, had found out that there was a need for masks.

“After that I said it was time to get busy,” Call said. “If they need them then we can turn them out.”

She estimated that they are able to make 20 a day or so with three or four people working.

“I had talked to the manager of Walmart in Elizabethtown, and he said that they needed about 70, so I called Jane and we got started,” Call said.

Lots of others have been working with them, from gathering fabric, searching through their collections for elastic, to gathering whatever else they need.

“There are others, and I am not sure what their names are,” Call said.

Pait said the same thing over a phone call, stressing that there are numerous people helping, all over the county and country, and that the effort is more than just what a couple of handfuls of folks are doing in Bladen County.

For Hardy, it’s somewhat a return to past hobbies.

“I did quilting in the past, and I have lots of material, and I get to help the community,” Hardy said.

Midweek, she estimated having made between 150 to 200 masks, and people are requesting them everywhere. Her daughter wanted some where she works, they have gone to people working at Food Lion, and she said she has had nurses calling wanting them, too.

Hardy said that there are a lot of elderly and disabled in her area.

“I’ve even gone by and put one in their mailbox,” she said.

Whatever it takes, she says.

“I’ve been donating them to health care,” she said. “It’s been pretty busy and you get tired, sewing and sewing and sewing.

“I can’t make them fast enough, but it’s a pleasure, too. It’s helping people that need help.”

Retired, laid off from work – these volunteers just want to help during the crisis

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

