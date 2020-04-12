ELIZABETHTOWN — Neighboring counties now count two deaths and 136 positive cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday.

Bladen County has had no deaths and reported just one case, that coming April 1. There’s been no update on the patient’s condition; at last report, the person was hospitalized.

Drs. Terri Duncan in Elizabethtown and Mandy Cohen in Raleigh with the state Department of Health and Human Services have emphasized the statistics released do not give the full picture of the virus’ spread. Duncan is the county health director; Cohen is the secretary of DHHS.

That said, there is evidence through the volume of cases for this county’s neighbors. Cumberland has had one death and 82 positive cases, Columbus one death and 31 cases, Sampson 11 cases, Robeson seven cases and Pender five cases. The number of cases increased more than 18 percent from the previous day.

Eighty deaths in North Carolina are attribued to the virus, and 4,312 cases have been confirmed from more than 60,000 completed tests. The state says the number hospitalized is 362.

In a tally by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday night, more than 1.7 million cases have been confirmed worldwide. That includes 527,111 in the U.S. The death toll was at 108,503, with the U.S. having moved up to the most of any country with 20,506.

A limited number of the total deaths in the U.S. analyzed by The Associated Press showed an alarming number among blacks. The state report has the race for 75 of the deaths, and 59 percent are white, 39 percent black, and 1 percent Asian. It also reports race is known in 3,044 of the positive cases, and 55 percent of those are white, 39 percent black, 2 percent Asian and 3 percent “other.”

Seventy-one percent of North Carolina deaths were men, and 52 percent of positive cases are women.

With 78 percent of hospitals reporting Saturday, there were more than 2,400 ventilators available. There are just under 10,000 empty hospital beds and just under 2,400 intensive care unit beds available.

