ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has a second positive case of COVID-19, this being recorded for a person who is a resident of a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Bladen County Health Department, said in a release that the case was included in the update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday.

“It may change based on further investigation,” Duncan wrote in the release.

Numbers released by DHHS are preliminary and noted to be subject to change.

The case does not place Bladen into a category that is considered an “outbreak” for a congregate living setting. There must be two cases in a facility for that to happen, according to the DHHS report.

The DHHS list of congregate living outbreaks includes 28 nursing homes, seven residential care facilities, six correctional facilities and one “other.”

“To all residents of Bladen County,” Duncan wrote in the release, “we appreciate the sacrifices you made during this season, finding new ways to have meaningful faith services and family gatherings. To date, the County has been blessed: the first individual identified recovered, no deaths, and few positive cases.”

Duncan and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the DHSS, have said that the number of positive cases in any particular county or community is not necessarily representative of the spread of the coronavirus. This is due in part to the evolving recommendations for testing.

Sunday’s numbers from DHHS included just one death added, bringing the state’s death toll to 81. There are 4,520 positive cases listed and 331 hospitalized.

Around Bladen, there have been two deaths and 139 cases. Cumberland County has one death and 84 positive cases, Columbus has one death and 31 cases, Sampson has 11 cases, Robeson has eight cases and Pender has five cases.

Mecklenburg County has had 11 deaths and is nearing 1,000 cases, with 954. There have been nine deaths in Guilford County, which has had 135 cases.

Wake County has 470 cases and Durham County has had one death and 278 cases. Orange County has had two deaths and 150 cases; that’s a total for the three Triangle area counties of three deaths and 998 cases.

The state’s two largest urban areas, Mecklenburg County — which doesn’t truly encompass all of the Charlotte metropolitan area — and the three Triangle counties, account for at least 1,952 of the state’s cases. That’s 43 percent.

The category of North Carolinians age 50 and up represent 92 percent of the deaths and 52 percent of those infected.

The number of cases is up to 53 percent women.

