ELIZABETHTOWN — The pinwheel contest that accompanies Child Abuse Awareness Month in Bladen County is accepting entrants through April 23.

The winner for best pinwheel garden and display contest will be chosen and announced on April 24. Three places will be awarded. To enter, email sberkeley@bladenco.org by April 23.

The annual event at the Bladen County Courthouse, scheduled for April 25, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Gov. Roy Cooper has forbidden gatherings of more than 10, and the event annually draws a much larger crowd than that.

Organizers say they are disappointed to make the decision, but feel it is the right one due to the spread of the virus and trying to help with prevention.

Bladen County commissioners have signed a proclamation declaring this Child Abuse Awareness Month for the county.

