Booker T. Washington alumni donate to East Arcadia, Paul R. Brown

Contributed photo Service project donations were recently made to East Arcadia School and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy by the Booker T. Washington High School alumni group. Schools supplies, personal items and literature on anti-bullying were donated. Col. Carl Lloyd (center), commander of cadets at Paul R. Brown, receives the donation from Annie M. Rhodes (left) and Helena Heyward. - Contributed photo Service project donations were recently made to East Arcadia School and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy by the Booker T. Washington High School alumni group. Schools supplies, personal items and literature on anti-bullying were donated. Ursula Wooten (left), principal at East Arcadia, receives the donation from Annie M. Rhodes (center) and Helena Heyward. -

EAST ARCADIA — Service project donations were recently made to East Arcadia School and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy by the Booker T. Washington High School alumni group.

Schools supplies, personal items and literature on anti-bullying were donated.

Receiving on behalf of the schools was Ursula Wooten, principal at East Arcadia, and Col. Carl Lloyd, commandant of cadets at Paul R. Brown.

Contributed photo

Service project donations were recently made to East Arcadia School and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy by the Booker T. Washington High School alumni group. Schools supplies, personal items and literature on anti-bullying were donated. Col. Carl Lloyd (center), commander of cadets at Paul R. Brown, receives the donation from Annie M. Rhodes (left) and Helena Heyward. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_booker-t-2-041420.jpeg Contributed photo

Service project donations were recently made to East Arcadia School and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy by the Booker T. Washington High School alumni group. Schools supplies, personal items and literature on anti-bullying were donated. Col. Carl Lloyd (center), commander of cadets at Paul R. Brown, receives the donation from Annie M. Rhodes (left) and Helena Heyward. Contributed photo

Service project donations were recently made to East Arcadia School and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy by the Booker T. Washington High School alumni group. Schools supplies, personal items and literature on anti-bullying were donated. Ursula Wooten (left), principal at East Arcadia, receives the donation from Annie M. Rhodes (center) and Helena Heyward. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_booker-t-1-041420.jpeg Contributed photo

Service project donations were recently made to East Arcadia School and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy by the Booker T. Washington High School alumni group. Schools supplies, personal items and literature on anti-bullying were donated. Ursula Wooten (left), principal at East Arcadia, receives the donation from Annie M. Rhodes (center) and Helena Heyward.