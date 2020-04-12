New officer recommendations given at Gamma Xi meeting

Contributed photo Among those attending the February meeting of Delta Kappa Gamma's, Gamma Xi Chapter, were (from left) Glenda Ward, Missy Wells, Pam Tatum, Deborah Guyton and Meridith Colville. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — The February meeting of the Delta Kappa Gamma’s, Gamma Xi Chapter, was held at the San Jose Restaurant.

President Missy Wells called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Glenda Ward provided the invocation.

Following a delicious meal, Secretary Noel Dennis read the minutes from the November meeting. Treasurer Denise Rising distributed and discussed the treasurer’s report.

Peggy Hester and Polly Hancock presented the nominations for new members, and Teresa Coleman presented the group with the Nominating Committee recommendations for new officers for the new biennium.

The Classroom Grant was won by Lynn Brisson, and Terri Smith won the half-and-half drawing.

Door prizes were won by Merideth Colville, Carla Priest, Brisson, Mary Hill, Smith and Genia Hester.

President Wells thanked the hostesses — Deborah Guyton, Pam Tatum and Susan Daniel — and she closed the meeting with prayer.

