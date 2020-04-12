ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, cafeterias, nutrition sites, pre-kindergarten and childcare facilities, and residential care facilities.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Happy Mart, 97.5 percent, Elizabethtown, March 6.
• The Corner Cafe, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, March 11.
• Cape Fear Vineyeard & Winery, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, March 13.
• Pizza Palace, 93 percent, Bladenboro, March 3.
• Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, March 4.
• Kelly General Store, 93 percent, Kelly, March 9.
• Golden Run, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, March 10.
• El Patron Grill, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, March 11.
• San Jose, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, March 3.
The following are those grades for cafeterias:
• Bladenboro Middle School, 100 percent, Bladenboro, March 5.
• Elizabethtown Primary School, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, March 10.
• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, March 6.
The following are those grades for nutrition sites:
• Bladenboro, 100 percent, Bladenboro, March 3.
• Lower Bladen Community, 98.5 percent, Kelly, March 9.
The following are those grades for pre-kindergarten and childcare facilities:
• Elizabethtown Primary, Superior, Elizabethtown, March 10.
The following are those grades for residential care facilities:
• Bladen County Group Home, Superior, Bladenboro, March 2.