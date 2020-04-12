ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, cafeterias, nutrition sites, pre-kindergarten and childcare facilities, and residential care facilities.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Happy Mart, 97.5 percent, Elizabethtown, March 6.

• The Corner Cafe, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, March 11.

• Cape Fear Vineyeard & Winery, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, March 13.

• Pizza Palace, 93 percent, Bladenboro, March 3.

• Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, March 4.

• Kelly General Store, 93 percent, Kelly, March 9.

• Golden Run, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, March 10.

• El Patron Grill, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, March 11.

• San Jose, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, March 3.

The following are those grades for cafeterias:

• Bladenboro Middle School, 100 percent, Bladenboro, March 5.

• Elizabethtown Primary School, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, March 10.

• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, March 6.

The following are those grades for nutrition sites:

• Bladenboro, 100 percent, Bladenboro, March 3.

• Lower Bladen Community, 98.5 percent, Kelly, March 9.

The following are those grades for pre-kindergarten and childcare facilities:

• Elizabethtown Primary, Superior, Elizabethtown, March 10.

The following are those grades for residential care facilities:

• Bladen County Group Home, Superior, Bladenboro, March 2.

