Storm’s worst in Bladen County expected from 8:30 to 11 this morning

ELIZABETHTOWN — From 8:30 to 11 this morning is projected to be the worst weather of a killer storm moving through, according to radar projections by The Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch at 5:01 a.m. through noon, and issued a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. There’s also a local pollen alert.

The tornado watch, when issued, included six counties in North Carolina — Bladen, Robeson, Pender, Columbus, Brunswick and New Hanover — and eight in northeastern South Carolina. There are likely to be more added as the hours go by.

The wind advisory projected sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

This is the same line of storms that has been barreling through the Deep South since Easter Sunday. At least 18 were left dead in southern Mississippi, with damage to about 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches throughout the day.

The storm was moving through Alabama and Georgia under the cover of darkness. By 4:30 this morning, the storm line had passed Atlanta and extended from the southern-most part of Georgia all the way into Virginia and was moving toward the coast. Charlotte was getting battered at daybreak.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

