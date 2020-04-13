ELIZABETHTOWN — A week ago Sunday, health leaders in the coronavirus pandemic told Americans to brace for the worst.

Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, said earlier in the day, “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coming week is “going to be shocking to some.”

“But that’s what is going to happen before it turns around, so just buckle down.”

Here’s what has happened since:

• April 6: North Carolina has reported 33 deaths and 2,870 positive cases.

• April 7: North Carolina’s worst day, with 13 deaths bringing the total to 46. There are 3,221 positive cases in 90 counties. In New York City alone, the death toll rose past 4,000 — more than the number of people killed at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attack. The Empire State had 731 deaths, also its worst day to date. The lockdown in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began in December, was lifted after 76 days.

• April 8: State death toll is 53, up seven from the day before.

• April 9: One dozen more North Carolinaians have been killed, the second time in three days a double-digit number were added. Unemployment numbers are out. Restaurant and hospitality industry says 350,000 of 500,000 are out of work. In the week ending April 3, more than 137,000 filed for unemployment. Since March 16, there have been 497,000 claims with 87 percent citing COVID-19. Nationally, 1 in 10 have lost their jobs in just three weeks — 16.8 million Americans.

• April 10: Nine more deaths in North Carolina, bringing the total to 74; the previous Friday, it was 19. Positive cases in that timespan went from 2,093 to 3,908. In counties adjacent to Bladen, there are two deaths and 115 cases; the previous Friday, there were 41 cases.

• April 11: State death toll hits 80.

• April 12: Bladen County’s second case reported. First case is declared a recovery. State death toll is 81. In counties around Bladen, there are two deaths and 139 cases. The U.S. now has the most cases and deaths in the world, with more than 22,000 deaths and 557,000 infections.

The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Gen. Jerome Adams (left) warned Americans on April 5 of dire circumstances over a two-week period. To the right is Vice President Mike Pence during a March 9 news conference. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_virus-fauci-adams-041420.jpg The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Gen. Jerome Adams (left) warned Americans on April 5 of dire circumstances over a two-week period. To the right is Vice President Mike Pence during a March 9 news conference.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal