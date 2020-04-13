ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County is back to one positive case of COVID-19.

Announced Sunday as having two, Dr. Terri Duncan of the Health Department said late Monday morning the case has now been reassigned to the person’s county of residence. It was announced Sunday as being recorded for a person who is a resident of a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Duncan said then it might change based on further investigation. On Monday, she wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal she could not release the name of the county or facility, and that Sunday’s release “was not meant to imply a Bladen facility. The individual is residing in a facility outside of Bladen County.”

The first case in the county was announced April 1. Duncan said in the release Sunday that individual has since recovered.

“To all residents of Bladen County,” Duncan wrote in the release, “we appreciate the sacrifices you made during this season, finding new ways to have meaningful faith services and family gatherings. To date, the County has been blessed: the first individual identified recovered, no deaths, and few positive cases.”

North Carolina’s death toll climbed to 86 with the release Monday morning of statistics from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 4,816 positive cases recorded in the state across 92 counties, with the number hospitalized down to 313.

The DHHS list of congregate living outbreaks includes 28 nursing homes, seven residential care facilities, six correctional facilities and one “other.” An outbreak in these facilities is defined by DHHS as two cases.

Duncan and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the DHSS, have said that the number of positive cases in any particular county or community is not necessarily representative of the spread of the coronavirus. This is due in part to the evolving recommendations for testing.

Adjacent to Bladen there have been two deaths and positive cases number 147. Cumberland County has had one death and 84 cases, Columbus one death and 37 cases, Sampson 13 cases, Robeson eight cases and Pender five cases.

Seventeen counties have had multiple deaths, including 12 in Mecklenburg and 10 in Guilford. Mecklenburg County reports 970 cases, Wake County 476, Durham County 287 and Rowan County 204. Nine counties have more than 100 positive cases.

The category of North Carolinians age 50 and up represent 92 percent of the deaths and 53 percent of those infected. In 80 of the 86 deaths, 58 percent are white and 39 percent black.

The number of cases is up to 53 percent women.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal