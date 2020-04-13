Bladen County spared by Easter storms that killed 20 from Deep South to Appalachians

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fortunate.

Bladen County came through relatively unscathed from a morning of killer storms that pummeled communities from Louisiana to the Appalachians. By 1 p.m. Monday, at least 20 people had been reported killed.

“No damage reported,” said Nathan Dowless in a text message to the Bladen Journal. He’s the director of Emergency Services for Bladen County. “As far as we know, we are good in Bladen.”

People in South Carolina, such as Seneca, endured a frightening ordeal just before 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued for Bladen County a wind advisory at 4 a.m. and a tornado watch at 5:01 a.m.

The storms on Easter Sunday and Monday damaged hundreds of homes and buildings. From Texas to Maine, power was out at varying times for nearly 1.3 million.

Trees were knocked down in Pennsylvania. In Georgia, a suspected twister listed a house mostly intact and left it in the middle of a road. Eleven of the deaths were in Missippippi.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

