Coronavirus: IRS issues scam warnings ahead of economic impact payments

ELIZABETHTOWN — Scam warnings are out as Bladen County residents and Americans from coast to coast are about to receive checks from the government.

The economic impact payments are being deposited already, the Internal Revenue Service tweeted on Saturday. The one-time payments were approved by Congress to help a limping economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Payments are for $1,200 to individuals not making more than $75,000 annually, or couples not making more than $150,000. There is $500 for each child. There is a steady decline and phase out for those making more than the $75,000 and $150,000 benchmarks.

The IRS said it will not call, text, email or contact people through social media asking for personal or bank account information — ever. It also warns Americans to be on guard for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about the economic impact payments or refunds.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker acknowledged the IRS warning Monday and advised residents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 with questions.

The Charlotte field office of the IRS Criminal Investigation Department further said, “If you receive a ‘check’ for an odd amount, for instance $1,322.48, or a check that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number, it is a fraud.”

The National Center for Disaster Fraud is 866-720-5721. Their email is disaster@leo.gov. More information is on the website irs.gov/coronavirus.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

