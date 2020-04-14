Coronavirus: Bladen County commerce gets first glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel

Travis Long | The News & Observer via AP Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department Health and Human Services, said Monday that social distancing is helping. Gov. Roy Cooper (right) said he is considering easing restrictions at the end of April. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Life here as we know it changed dramatically March 25.

Monday offered the first glimpse the Bladen County seat has a light at the end of the coronavirus pandemic tunnel.

In Raleigh, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said, “Our goal of flattening the curve, having fewer people get sick at the same time” through social distancing has helped. Gov. Roy Cooper said he is monitoring the next two weeks and, if the spread of the virus is decreasing, will consider easing some of the restrictions he has implemented through executive orders.

Inside the Beltway, an eager-to-reopen the country President Trump gave indication that today he will announce a new panel whose mission is to begin getting America back to business — albeit with steps that are cautious and ensures the virus doesn’t spike again. He’s hopeful for a partial reopening before the end of April.

It was the last Wednesday of last month when hair and nail salons here, among a number of other businesses, were forced to close by Cooper. They were deemed difficult to operate while keeping social distance of six feet. On March 17, he had ordered restaurants and bars to limit business to delivery and take-out, with no dining inside; two days later, he issued more clarification, which resulted in outside dining areas being roped off or removed.

A stay-at-home order of 30 days set to expire April 29 went into effect for North Carolina on March 30, the following Monday.

Commerce plummeted, as it did in a lot of towns big and small. Employees have been laid off, furloughed and terminated, and the businesses that are open are struggling.

The virus statistics, though Cohen of the state Department of Health and Human Services and other health experts have said it is not wholly reflective of the situation, have sharply risen this month. It is last week and this week that the U.S. is expected to have its worst peak, according to Surgeon General Jerome Adams and national disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The U.S. has risen to the top of the worldwide list, for gross numbers and not per capita, for most positive cases of COVID-19 and most deaths. Bladen County remains with one positive case through Monday’s reports from DHHS, and that person has since recovered. The state death toll is near 100, having dramatically risen the last 10 days.

“We know staying at home is not sustainable in the long run, but the evidence is overwhelming that right now staying at home saves lives,” Cooper said Monday. “We need people the next two weeks to really put the foot on the gas and to stay home as much as possible.”

He also acknowledged the state’s economy needs to be “jump-started.”

The Trump administration and Congress passed a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package at the end of March. Included are checks going out to individuals and families.

The Coronavirus Relief Fund also has billions of dollars going to states that allow local governments to get assistance in the face of dwindling sources of revenue such as sales and income taxes.

That Bladen County and its municipalities could get much if any of that federal money through the state might be a stretch. It uses a formula based on population to give money to states, while counties and cities with 500,000 or more residents can apply directly to the Treasury Department.

States determine how they allocate. At about 35,000 population, Bladen will be in line behind numerous counties and cities in North Carolina.

About 130 of the nation’s 3,100 counties have a half-million residents; only 36 cities are above the mark. Sixteen states don’t have either; analysts say those states could keep the entire allocation to help the state budget rather than share with the local communities.

Matt Chase, executive director of the National Association of Counties, isn’t thrilled with the format.

“Each local government would have to go hat in hand to the governor and say, ‘Can we have part of your allocation?’” he said. “We don’t need a lot of politics right now.”

North Carolina is among states with an income tax. But unemployment is skyrocketing, and that means the state is headed for a significant shortfall in that revenue department.

As for the ability of governments to apply directly to the feds, the state has three counties — Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford — with population 500,000 or higher. Charlotte is the only city certain to be above the mark, and Raleigh by most estimates is about 15,000 to 35,000 shy.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

