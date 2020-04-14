Election board makes appointment, considers raising poll worker pay

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sherita Stanley has been approved as the deputy director for the Bladen County Board of Elections staff.

The board of three Democrats and two Republicans unanimously approved Stanley. She’s been serving in an interim role in the position.

The board also had a tech position advertised. Because the two applicants were short on the qualifications, the board decided to repost the position with a May 1 deadline. Tentatively, the board hopes to consider applicants at its next meeting.

The bulk of the 45-minute monthly meeting, conducted by telephone, was spent discussing a raise in pay for those that work the polls. The board took no action, instead arriving at a proposal they hope to vote on when they next meet May 12.

The proposal would change the rate of pay for training time for any poll worker, increase the flat rate paid on election days to the poll judges, and to the chief judge.

Chief judges make $200, and the others make $180 each on election days. A proposal from Republican Emery White to stagger the amounts to $250 for a chief judge, $225 for judges and $200 for other poll workers was eventually amended to $250 for a chief judge, $200 for judges, and other poll workers would remain at $180.

The discussion touched on several topics that included unknowns, almost all related to the coronavirus. Those included the 15 proposals sent by the state Board of Elections for consideration of the legislature; an increase in the number of people using absentee-by-mail to cast their votes; and budget restrictions that are likely as a result in decreased tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrat Patsy Sheppard emphasized the need for a difference greater than $25 between a chief judge and judge. The $20 difference now, she said, had many turning down the chief judge responsibilities to be a judge with the assessment, “It’s not worth it.”

She also noted for the March 3 election, the last chief judge left the Elizabethtown office at 11 p.m. for their approximately 20-plus minute ride home.

“It’s a long day,” she said.

Another point for budget purposes, shared by Sheppard, was that raising the chief judge pay creates a definite in line item cost. There are 17. For the other positions, the number needed and used at precincts may vary from two to six — and that would create a large budget number to be considered.

The state board’s request that return postage on absentee-by-mail voting not be the responsibility of the one casting a ballot could create another hefty increase to election board budgets.

For poll worker training, all are paid at a rate of $7.25 an hour, or minimum wage.

Chris Williams, director of the election board staff, suggested the three- to four-hour training sessions be increased to $10 an hour.

The board is also seeking to get a line item for legal fees it incurs. Williams was asked to follow up with Allen Johnson of the Johnson Law Firm, Lisa Coleman, the county’s finance director, and with Greg Martin, the county manager. An update is expected in May.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

