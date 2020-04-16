RALEIGH — The coronavirus has torn into a decade-long agricultural tradition.

The Got to Be NC Festival, a celebration of North Carolina’s No. 1 industry, has been canceled. The event was scheduled May 15-17 at the State Fairgrounds.

Held annually since 2008, this is its first cancellation. It provides a unique mix of food, fun, music, local products, carnival rides, tractors and animals, and has been a great spring kickoff for an industry that celebrates in the fall with the State Fair.

“Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love this festival, but given the circumstances we have, there is no other decision to be made,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a release. “We always want people to be safe.”

James Romer, festival manager, echoed the commissioner.

“We know how much our community loves to come out and get a taste of what North Carolina agriculture is all about, and it’s a highlight of the spring for our staff, vendors, sponsors and entertainers as well,” he said. “We’ve been planning since early December, but the health and safety of everyone involved is our first priority.”

