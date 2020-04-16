ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County remains outside of the state’s hot spots for the coronavirus, but all around the numbers are rising.

The state had its second-worst day statistically, counting 14 more deaths for a total of 131 in figures released Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency said 5,465 positive cases of COVID-19 are known in 94 of the 100 counties, with 452 hospitalized.

In the last 10 days, 99 people have died in the state. That includes six days with at least nine fatalities.

Bladen County’s one person infected, according to the statistics, has recovered from the virus that traces back to December in China and has spread around the world. Though the county number is low, Drs. Terri Duncan here and Mandy Cohen in Raleigh have cautioned that statistics don’t give a wholly accurate reflection of the spread of the virus.

Duncan is director of the Bladen County Health Department; Cohen is the cabinet-level secreatary of DHHS.

“The number or people tested in Bladen County is difficult to determine, as providers are required only to report positive cases,” Duncan wrote in an email Thursday to the Bladen Journal when asked about testing in the county. “The range for the cases we have monitored would be 50-100 to date. There are no tests pending at this time.”

Adjacent to Bladen, the number of deaths is two and the number of positive cases 167. Cumberland County has one death and 93 cases, Columbus has one death and 41 cases, Sampson has 16 cases, Robeson has 12 cases and Pender has five cases. Earlier this week, Cumberland counted two deaths but one was reassigned to another county.

Statewide, the cases in people ages 50-and-up rose to 55 percent. The age group also makes up 94 percent of the deaths.

For 88 percent of the hospitals reporting, there are available 2,409 ventilators, 915 intensive care unit beds and 7,187 hospital beds.

On March 30, the state had recorded just six deaths and Bladen County was still yet to see a case. That’s the day a stay-at-home order went into effect, issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in anticipation the spread of the virus was about to get worse.

Statistics have escalated greatly since. The worst of the spread is in urban areas, as was expected.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 19 deaths and 1,084 positive cases, Rowan County has four deaths and 214 cases, Cabarrus County has three deaths and 198 cases, and Union County has three deaths and 129 cases — a total of 30 deaths and 1,625 cases.

In the Triangle area, Wake County has one death and 552 cases, Johnston County has eight deaths and 109 cases, Durham County has two deaths and 350 cases; and Orange County has two deaths and 172 cases — a total of 12 deaths and 1,183 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 10 deaths and 154 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 122 cases, Davidson County has two deaths and 91 cases, and Randolph County has two deaths and 63 cases — a total of 19 deaths and 430 cases.

Combined, those 12 counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 61 deaths and 3,238 cases, or 46.6 percent of the deaths and 59.2 percent of the cases.

State death toll 131

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal