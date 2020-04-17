Coronavirus: North Carolina adds 21 more fatalities, up to 152

ELIZABETHTOWN — Friday’s state report adding 21 more deaths is the second-worst one-day jump since the first coronavirus fatality March 25 more than three weeks ago.

There have been 152 in North Carolina. The state has counted 119 deaths in the last 11 days, including 35 in the last two.

Bladen County stayed where it has been since April 2, with one positive case of COVID-19. That person has since recovered.

The number of cases rose to 5,859, and the number of those hospitalized climbed to 429. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says there are available 2,394 ventilators, 6,953 hospital beds and 920 intensive care unit beds.

State officials said they are dealing with an outbreak at the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, where more than 700 inmates have been tested this week and about 250 staff have been offered tests. With nearly half of the inmates’ tests back, about 150 have tested positive for COVID-19 despite the majority of those not showing any symptoms.

Adjacent to Bladen, five counties have five deaths and 187 positive cases. Cumberland has three deaths and 97 cases, Columbus has two deaths and 50 cases, Sampson has 18 cases, Robeson has 17 cases and Pender has five cases.

Across the state, 95 percent of the deaths and 54 percent of the positive cases are linked to those 50 and up. Women remain 53 percent of the cases.

Among congregate living facilities, the state said there are outbreaks in 35 nursing homes, 11 residential care facilities, seven prisons, and two other facilities. Of those, only a nursing home in Cumberland County is in a county adjacent to Bladen.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_virus-covid-19-6.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

LAST 11 DAYS North Carolina has its first death March 25, had six by March 30, and 33 by April 6. Here’s how many have been added since: • April 7: 13 • April 8: 7 • April 9: 12 • April 10: 9 • April 11: 6 • April 12: 1 • April 13: 5 • April 14: 22 • April 15: 9 • April 16: 14 • April 17: 21

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.