Coronavirus: No ease in restrictions yet; Cooper announces partnership with ECU, UNC, Duke

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday said the federal government must provide more help if North Carolina’s economy is to reopen.

He gave no definitive timetable, and no hints at whether his stay-at-home order that expires April 29 will be rescinded earlier or extended. The order, if not extended, could allow for some businesses to reopen at the end of the month.

“I and other governors around the country have been clear,” Cooper said. “We still need assistance with testing supplies and personal protective equipment. The president has left the responsibility to me as governor to make decisions about how and when we ease restrictions. I accept that, but when governors are faced with global supply chain breakdowns when it comes to supplies and equipment the federal government must help more.”

President Trump talked with governors on Thursday before revealing how he envisions the country reopening, giving three phases and placing the responsibility with states invididually. Cooper says decisions will be made based on testing, tracing and trends.

He followed up on that Friday by announcing the state has entered a partnership with medical schools at East Carolina, UNC Chapel Hill and Duke. Their mission will be a project using testing and tracing to determine the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“This research is part of a coordinated statewide effort to learn more about what percentage of people have no symptoms and to better understand the true number of COVID-19 infections in our state,” the Democratic first-term governor said.

He said the state wants to learn more about hot spots like nursing homes, tracing where the spread is and who might be at risk.

Cooper said the trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will determine if North Carolina can ease restrictions. Deaths reported in Friday’s numbers were the second-highest one day total, and hospitalizations have increased from 313 in Monday’s report to 429 Friday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

