Coronavirus: College will not have graduation exercises on May 14

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will not hold graduation exercises as scheduled May 14, the president said in a letter to its community released Friday.

Dr. Amanda Lee said campus leaders are exploring options for a ceremony. Those students who have satisified all requirements to graduation “will have their degrees, diplomas, and/or certificates posted on their official transcripts after the conclusion of the spring semester,” she wrote.

The college on March 12, following a meeting of the trustees, opted to cancel or postpone all campus activities. That was the day most of the nation began to shut down, a process that continued into the weekend and included the closure of public schools in the state. There remained hope for the commencement exercises that were two months away.

“We are actively exploring creative alternatives to celebrate our graduate’s accomplishments,” Lee wrote. “These will be shared at a later date as these decisions are finalized.”

The second-year president expressed gratitude for everyone working together to make learning through the internet, and adjustments to life away from campus, a success over the past 30-plus days.

“We are steadfast and diligent in our efforts to practice preventive measures for the protection of our students and employees,” Lee wrote.

The college will continue to use an appointment process for essential visits to the campus. This includes accessing a computer or visiting the food pantry, or seeing faculty and staff.

“It appears unlikely that we are going to be able to resume face to face classes on campus this spring semester,” Lee wrote. “However, as soon as we can, we will facilitate students coming on campus with their instructors to work on classes and skills requiring hands on instruction and practice.”

Instructors will make decisions on final exams on a class by class basis.

Early registration and advising for the summer session and fall classes is underway and continues through April 30.

More details, and a full copy of the president’s letter, are on the college website at bladencc.edu.

“This worldwide pandemic continues to stretch us all to think differently about how we create, share, and acquire knowledge,” Lee wrote. “It is redefining how we connect and how we celebrate. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the way Bladen Community College is facing each new challenge. We are student centered and future focused more now than ever.

“Continue to take care of yourself and each other.”

