Forest Service discourages burning through May 30

North Carolina forestry officials are asking residents to reconsider burning yard debris through May 30.

This date marks the end of the spring wildfire season in the state. The N.C. Forest Service points out leaves, grass and stubble can be used for mulch instead.

“In North Carolina, most wildfires are caused by human action and careless debris burning,” said Steve Troxler. He’s the state’s agriculture commissioner. “Minimizing the number of escaped debris burns will reduce the risk of wildfires while also reducing the risk of community exposure to COVID-19 by allowing first responders to limit close-contact interactions and maintain social distance.”

The Forest Service is continuing with work like wildfire suppression and emergency response functions.

Tips for protecting property, preventing wildfires and obtaining a burning permit are available on the Forest Service’s website at ncforestservice.gov.

