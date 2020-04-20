Help for flooding funded upstream in Cape Fear River Basin

Contributed illustration The Cape Fear River Basin runs primarily through the eastern side of Bladen County, having started in the Piedmont near Greensboro and finishing at the Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington. -

RALEIGH — Help for flooding in Bladen County may be coming in the form of a conservation project targeting areas upstream in the Cape Fear River Basin.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services has been awarded $8.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. With it, the Agriculture Department will place conservation easements on farms in the Piedmont and Sandhills.

The basin is one of two that enters and exits Bladen County. The Cape Fear River that flooded at record levels after Hurricane Florence in September 2018, so much so that the U.S. 701 bridge, the boat launch operated by the N.C. Wildlife Commission under it and Elizabethtown’s Tory Hole Park have all been fully open and operational just a day short of nine weeks in the 83 weeks since the hurricane made landfall.

In Kelly, a community of about 200 further downstream, an earthen dam that extends 14.3 miles and partially into Pender County was breached. A number of homes were wiped out, and residents were evacuated during the storm by high-water vehicles and helicopters.

To help preserve and prevent overdevelopment, the conservation easements set restrictions on uses of the land. This will be a phased project, called Preserving Upriver Farms to Reduce Flooding in N.C., with a goal to reduce negative impacts of soil erosion and runoff in the river basins of the Piedmont and Sandhills.

Several factors contributed to the severe flooding in Bladen County, included among them increased runoff from residential and commercial development.

The river was also full of debris that high water tore loose and eventually deposited at the base of the U.S. 701 bridge spans in Elizabethtown. Crews contracted by the state Department of Transportation removed more than 4 million pounds there, although not all of it was a direct result of Florence.

“We look forward to working with USDA and other partners to preserve family farms in the Piedmont and Sandhills permanently, using conservation easements to address soil and water quality as primary resource concerns, along with field sediment loss, water erosion, and the long-term protection of land,” said Steve Troxler. He’s the commissioner of the Agriculture Department.

The project is funded through the USDA Regional Conservation Partnership Program. It funds solutions to natural resource challenges on agricultural land.

“I’m excited to announce the first RCPP awards under the 2018 Farm Bill,” said Matthew Lohr, the chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Through collaboration and aligning our resources toward a common goal, we’re making an impact for natural resource conservation that could never have been realized on our own.”

Funding priorities will be areas with the greatest threat to development and the best opportunitiy for runoff mitigation. It will focus on eligible parcels from the headwaters of the Deep River in Guilford County and the Haw River in Forsyth County to Interstate 95 in Johnston, Harnett and Cumberland counties.

Applications will be accepted through the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund in October. More information is available by calling 919-707-3071 or emailing ncadfp@ncagr.gov.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

