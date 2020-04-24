WHITE LAKE — End of the month is near. Bills are due.

He’s lost his job. She works in health care, the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

And she’s pregnant.

“People aren’t always honest if they are sick or not,” Brittanie Yeary says outside of their home in White Lake. “I’ll be halfway into my visit, and they’ll tell me. And yes, I have protective wear on. But is it going to protect me the way it needs to?

“I’m worried about that and my baby. It’s scary.”

Newlyweds, the Yearys live in a condo off a drive near the lake. Ducks swim past the pier they share with their neighbors, and they often come out to feed them bread. The couple keeps to themselves.

They feel blessed with finding the rental that they have shared for just over a year.

Across Bladen County, there are other stories similar in nature. The virus anchors them all, with facts that are known and more questions than answers about the future.

Charles Yeary, Brittanie’s husband, said the family is paying closer attention to their finances. Brittanie is 14 weeks into the pregnancy and has been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum.

The condition can cause severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and electrolyte disturbance. It sometimes causes her to miss work. She worries about becoming deathly ill and being hospitalized.

In addition to his job, Charles lost his supplemental security income. Also known by the acronym SSI, this is a federal program funded by general tax revenues that helps the aged, blind and disabled who have little or no income. It provides cash to meet basic needs for food, clothing and shelter.

“I got laid off from the church,” Charles says. “It’s changing everything and all the plans that I had prior.

“Of course President Trump helped us with the stimulus check. We are riding off that right now until we can figure out which direction of action to take.”

Brittanie says the couple has been having to cut back. Their goal is to make the money last.

May 1 is next Friday.

“Rent is our biggest priority, and we are just trying to baby that stimulus check that we were blessed with,” she said. “I’m budgeting more, and making sure we are not doing extra spending. We are not really eating out as much.”

Charles adds, “I wouldn’t say we are sacrificing as much as I would say we are selective.”

Amid their troubles, there is faith. And a new member of the family.

“I keep God on my mind and my heart,” Charles said.

Family support is close by, and has been felt.

For one of the Yearys’ neighbors, family is the concern.

“My mother fell and she is in the hospital,” the neighbor said, declining to give her name. “I can’t see her right now. She’s in rehab and I still can’t see her.”

She’s a mother herself, and her daughter and grandson live with her.

“I’m retired,” she said. “His mom is not working much.”

That’s in part because she’s working at a restaurant. Another of Cooper’s orders prevents dine-in service, only take out and delivery. Thus, like many in the restaurant and hospitality industry, hours are limited.

“They are trying to work everybody, and give everybody a chance,” she says. “But she’s not working enough to sustain herself. And she can’t get on the unemployment.

“I’m trying to keep up. I’m really blessed. One day at time.”

Amid troubling times, Brittanie and Charles Yeary remain focused on God and taking care of their newborn. She’s 14 weeks pregnant.

