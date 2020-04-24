Coronavirus: Schools will not return to in-person instruction this year

RALEIGH — Schools will not resume in-person instruction this academic year due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper had closed the public school system for two weeks effective March 16, then extended that directive to May 15. At a Friday news conference, he said they would remain closed through the end of the year.

“We’ve had to make another tough choise,” Cooper said. “We’ve decided to continue remote learning through the rest of the school year. Classrooms may be closed, but the learning is not over.”

School employees will continue working and be eligible to be paid. Each respective school district will finish their school years according to their schedules.

Bladen County Schools are scheduled for a last day of classes June 5 and graduation June 12. It is unclear how the commencement ceremonies will be handled.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said plans are already in place for what will happen in the 2020-21 academic year. Cooper said the virus will mean changes next year as well.

“Already we know that even the next school year will not be ‘business as usual,’” he said. “There will be new measures in place to protect health when school buildings open again next year. This pandemic will be with us for some time.

“But I have every confidence we will find a way to get schools open safely in the new school year. These challenges will require close coordination with the board, DPI and the General Assembly, and I hope to continue working together.”

DPI is an acronym for the Department of Public Instruction.

Cooper said reopening schools in the summer for camps, and in the fall, will depend on meeting health guidelines.

On Thursday, Cooper extended his stay at home order to May 8 and laid out a three-phase plan for reopening the state to commerce. It relies on improved health number metrics.

The first phase is not guaranteed to begin May 9, but the second phase would start two to three weeks after the first phase. The third phase would be four to six weeks after the second phase. In listing what happens in each, Cooper did not include schools.

The health metrics revolve around COVID-like illness surveillance, lab-confirmed cases, percent of tests returning positive and hospitalizations.

The Democratic governor, who is up for reelection in November against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, said the state needs to build capacity in order to respond should the virus spread increase.

To that end, he said the state needs increases in lab testing, tracing capability and availability of personal protective equipment. The state tests approximately 2,500 to 3,000 people a day; the goal is at least 5,000 to 7,000 a day. It has about 250 people doing contact tracing across health departments and wants to double that number.

For PPE, the state looks to have a 30-day supply. Currently, it is short on gowns and N95 masks.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

