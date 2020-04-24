Coronavirus: White Lake has worship modification, but keeps town prohibitions through May 8

WHITE LAKE — The “no visitors” policy of this residential resort community will remain intact through at least May 8.

Mayor Goldston Womble, acting in accord with Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision on Thursday, said in a Friday news release that White Lake would extend its State of Emergency declaration to the second Friday of next month. This means there is no ease of restrictions for the majority what the mayor instituted on March 27.

There is one change from the order on March 27. Drive-in church services may be held as long as those attending meet the 6-foot social distancing recommendation and stay in their vehicle; no window to window parking, with “staggering” approach highly recommended; and vehicle occupants are restricted to immediate family and household members.

Failure to comply with any of the measures is a class 2 misdemeanor.

The order covers the corporate jurisdiction of the town. The rest of the details are the same as the original:

• Nonresident property owners or renters are prohibited from entering the town. This went into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

• All short-term rental operations, defined as less than 90 days, are to be discontinued. This includes but is not limited to campgrounds, motels and rental properties.

• No new rental occupancies of a duration of less than 90 days are allowed until at least April 30. Individuals occupying rental property on a short-term basis may fulfill the written contract period but in no event shall remain later than March 31 at 5 p.m., the bulletin reads.

• There are exemptions: those renting who provide essential public services as determined by the town of White Lake. This would include, but is not limited to, health-care personnel.

• On street parking of unauthorized vehicles is prohibited. Exemptions include government agencies, town employees and authorized contractors of the town.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

