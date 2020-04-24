TAR HEEL — The Smithfield Foods plant here remains open and operational with new modifications, but the Virginia-based American headquarters said Friday it is closing a plant in Monmouth, Illinois, because of the coronavirus.

That processing plant employs about 1,700. Smithfield said a “small portion” have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees will be paid during the closure.

The plant is responsible for about 3 percent of fresh pork supplies in the U.S. It also produces bacon.

By contrast, the Bladen County plant employs between 4,400 and 5,000 and is the world’s largest pork production facility, processing an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 hogs a day.

Friday’s release indicated that at the Tar Heel plant, “Smithfield has implemented thermal scanning companywide and installed plexiglass and other physical barriers on production floors and in break rooms.”

Concerns at the Bladen plant have existed for some time, dating to or even before a plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was forced to close because of the virus. There, about 800 workers have tested positive. Production was halted on April 12 and because of that, subsequent closures of plants dependent on the Sioux Falls slaughterhouse were required in Cudahy, Wisconsin, and Martin City, Missouri.

The South Dakota plant was cleared to resume operations Friday.

Fears escalated last Saturday when it became known a worker at the Tar Heel plant had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual does not live in Bladen County. On Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the plant and four others in North Carolina have coronavirus outbreaks.

DHHS defines an outbreak as two or more. The other outbreaks at food processing facilities are in Robeson, Duplin, Lee and Chatham counties.

Bladen County’s positive case total has risen from one before last Saturday to seven through Thursday evening. It is not known if any are connected to Smithfield because the county Health Department, DHHS and Smithfield have refused to place a number on the positive cases at the plant.

In the release, Smithfield said it is “proactively and aggressively tackling COVID-19 by implementing processes, protocols and protective measures throughout its operations and remains wholly committed to doing everything in its power to help protect its team members from COVID-19 in the workplace. At the same time, it stressed that the inherent nature of meat processing, which is labor intensive, assembly line style production, makes social distancing particularly challenging.”

In addition, the company said it will “continue to arm its team members with personal protective equipment like masks, which are stocked and in use at every single one of its facilities around the country. Smithfield has implemented thermal scanning companywide and installed plexiglass and other physical barriers on production floors and in break rooms. The company has been explicitly instructing employees not to report to work if they are sick and that they will be paid. It is also urging its team members to take steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 outside the workplace.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal