Cocaine, marijuana charges filed

ELIZABETHTOWN — Criminal charges connected to cocaine and marijuana been filed against a man who lives on the 200 block of Bladen Lakes School Road.

David Robinson was served with a search warrant on Wednesday, following complaints given to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the department conducting undercover purchases. Lawmen say they found cocaine, marijuana and $1,432.

The drug charges filed are inclusive of possession, manufacturing, and maintaining a dwelling for selling.

Bail was set at $76,000.

Anyone with more information on this or other drug activity can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

