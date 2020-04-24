ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded its eighth positive case of COVID-19.

The Health Department made the announcement Friday evening. The release from the office of Director Dr. Terri Duncan said “the individual is isolating at home, doing well.”

No other information was distributed.

It came on a day when earlier the state Department of Health and Human Services said the death toll had increased by 16 and reached 269, cases numbered 8,052 and hospitalizations remained high with 477. The U.S. went past 50,000 deaths on Friday as well.

The DHHS report from Friday morning did not match the Bladen County Health Department report from the previous evening, when it said the count had reached seven; DHHS put the number at six. Duncan has previously said the state’s numbers are “constantly changing.”

In adjacent counties to Bladen, deaths number 14 and positive cases are 367. Cumberland County has six deaths and 161 cases, Columbus has five deaths and 80 cases, Robeson has three deaths and 85 cases, Sampson has 31 cases, and Pender has 10 cases.

Finding transparency to advise the public has been difficult. DHHS has been pressed by a coalition of media organziations to divulge more information related to congregate living facilities, with litigation under consideration. DHHS doesn’t name the facilities, but many reports do through what can generally be termed gumshoe reporting.

Similarly, the number of positive cases at companies is also being left to the businesses. DHHS has confirmed an outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, but the number of cases isn’t known. While Bladen County’s positive caseload has spiked this week from one before last Saturday when the first case for Smithfield also became known, it is unclear if the county’s rise is connected to the world’s largest pork production plant that draws its 4,400 to 5,000 employees from several counties.

Outbreaks have also been identified at four other meat processing facilities, 42 nursing homes, 15 residential care facilities, 13 correctional facilities and three other facilities. The congregate care places account for 132 of the state’s deaths, or 49 percent, and its lab-confirmed case count of 2,156 is 27 percent of the state total.

By a different metric, the worst of the spread can be counted in urban areas. A combined 12 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 120 deaths and 4,245 cases, or 44.6 percent of the deaths and 52.7 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 35 deaths and 1,407 positive cases, Rowan County has 16 deaths and 323 cases, Cabarrus County has six deaths and 239 cases, and Union County has seven deaths and 190 cases — a total of 58 deaths and 2,159 cases.

In the Triangle area, Wake County has 11 deaths and 633 cases, Durham County has eight deaths and 494 cases, Orange County has eight deaths and 200 cases, and Johnston County has 10 deaths and 125 cases — a total of 37 deaths and 1,452 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 16 deaths and 272 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 142 cases, Davidson County has two deaths and 113 cases, and Randolph County has two deaths and 107 cases — a total of 25 deaths and 634 cases.

The Friday DHHS report said 89 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,534 ventilators (78.4 percent), 6,341 empty hospital beds (33.9 percent) and 840 empty intensive care unit beds (26.1 percent).

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

LAST 20 DAYS North Carolina’s first death was March 25. There had been six by March 30, and 24 through the report of April 4. Here’s how many have been added since: • April 5: 7 • April 6: 2 • April 7: 13 • April 8: 7 • April 9: 12 • April 10: 9 • April 11: 6 • April 12: 1 • April 13: 5 • April 14: 22 • April 15: 9 • April 16: 14 • April 17: 21 • April 18: 12 • April 19: 8 • April 20: 7 • April 21: 34 • April 22: 29 • April 23: 11 • April 24: 13