Coronavirus: Bladen County has ninth case; state death toll rises 20 to 289

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has a ninth case of coronavirus.

The Health Department released the information Saturday afternoon, just hours after the state Department of Health and Human Services update. The infected person is hospitalized in another county. Seven others who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county since last Saturday are isolated at home, a release says.

The county’s first person infected, announced April 1 by the Health Department, has since recovered.

Dr. Terri Duncan’s release said all of the cases for the county have been related to either work, social gatherings, travel or “community acquired.”

Bladen County does not have a congregate living facility on the DHHS list, but there are four in adjacent counties. Three are in Columbus County, one is in Cumberland.

The Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, where somewhere between 4,400 and 5,000 are employed, does have an outbreak, the DHHS says. It defines an outbreak as two or more. Smithfield has thus far declined to say how many of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

The state said in its report Saturday morning that 289 have died, there are 8,623 positive cases and 456 are hospitalized. The virus is in all but five counties, by statistical measures available.

The number of deaths is up 20, including 16 from congregate living facilities, and hospitalizations are down 21 from the previous day. Cases are up 571, including by 157 in congregate living facilities.

Outbreaks have also been identified at four other North Carolina meat processing facilities in addition to Smithfield, 46 nursing homes, 18 residential care facilities, 13 correctional facilities and three other facilities. The congregate living places account for 148 of the state’s deaths, or 51 percent, and its lab-confirmed case count of 2,313 is 26.8 percent of the state total.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, deaths number 14 and positive cases are 410. Cumberland County has six deaths and 184 cases, Columbus has five deaths and 87 cases, Robeson has three deaths and 92 cases, Sampson has 36 cases, and Pender has 11 cases.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

