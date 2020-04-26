Coronavirus: Bladen County has 10th case; state death toll rises 10 to 299

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s positive cases of coronavirus continued to inch upward Sunday.

The 10th case was reported by the Health Department on Sunday afternoon. Before April 18, the county had only one case and that person had already recovered.

There has also been a second recovery, Dr. Terri Duncan said. Of the remainder, one is hospitalized in another county and seven are isolated at home.

In its report earlier Sunday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said a mistake led to inaccurate numbers in the Saturday report. Rather than 8,623 positive cases on Saturday, the number should have been 8,542.

The Sunday report says there are 8,830; that means Saturday’s increase was 490, and Sunday’s is 288.

The death toll was up 10 on Sunday, to 299, and seven of those were attributed to congregate living places. There are 451 hospitalized, and the number of counties with an infection was reduced by one to 94.

Congregate living places account for 155 of the state’s deaths, or 51.8 percent, and its lab-confirmed case count of 2,370 is 26.8 percent of the state total. Outbreaks — defined by DHHS as two or more — have been identified at 46 nursing homes, 19 residential care facilities, 13 correctional facilities and three other facilities. Three are in Columbus County, one is in Cumberland.

Bladen County has an outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, DHHS has said. Neither the state agency, Smithfield or the county Health Department has said how many workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Smithfield is estimated to employ between 4,400 and 5,000 at the world’s largest hog processing plant.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, deaths number 15 and positive cases are 428. Cumberland County has six deaths and 192 cases, Columbus has six deaths and 90 cases, Robeson has three deaths and 97 cases, Sampson has 39 cases, and Pender has 10 cases.

The state report had 78 percent of hospitals reporting, with no significant changes in availability of ventilators, hospital beds or intensive care unit beds from the previous week’s reporting.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_COVID-19-Bladen-Co-HD-9.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.